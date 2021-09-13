Jersey man attempting Guinness World Record by running marathon as a 'brain'

A Jersey man is aiming to break a Guinness World Record by running the London Marathon on October 3rd in the fastest time dressed as a body part - a brain. Bryce Alford is the Fundraising Manager for the brain injury charity, and is no stranger to charity challenges or Guinness World Records.

What I hear over and over again is that people feel they are trapped inside their own brain, so when you get to see me inside the costume you'll absolutely see what that might feel like, if you can imagine that pressure, and what it would feel like to live every day. Bryce Alford, Fundraising Manager at Headway

In the last 20 years he has raised in excess of £150,000 for charity. The last time he broke a Guinness World Record was in 2003, for the fastest 100 kilometres on a treadmill. He will embrace this year's challenge in a 7kg brain costume, made for him by two friends. He hopes it will help demonstrate what many people with brain injuries feel, trapped inside their brains.

Robert Jeffroy is a Headway member who suffered a brain injury after a big fall. Whilst he too knows the feeling of being trapped, particularly with the epilepsy he developed as a result, his injury also opened up new opportunities.

When I was a child I couldn't draw at all but then all I wanted to do when I came out of my injury was to draw and to paint, which I never believed I could do before. I was asked if I would draw the headway logo for Bryce's brain that he would be running the marathon in. Which I was extremely happy to do. Robert Jeffroy, Headway member

Brain injury is a personal experience, for Bryce too. He had several family members who suffered brain injuries, and this marathon is of particular significance to him. You can support Bryce in his challenge via his Just Giving Page.