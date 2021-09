Jersey has now administered 150,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The latest figures show that 87% of over 18s have received at least one dose, with 84% being fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 45% of 16 and 17-year-olds have had at least one jab.

Other stats show:

97% of over 50s have had two doses

89% of over 30s have had two doses

67% of 18 to 29s have had at least one dose

I am extremely proud of the vaccination team for all their efforts, and I would like to thank islanders for their commitment to protecting themselves and other islanders against Covid-19. I am very pleased with the uptake in young adults and I continue to encourage all islanders who are eligible for their vaccination to book their appointments or attend the rock up clinics. Becky Sherrington, Head of the Vaccination Programme

Today (13 September) also saw the return of the 'rock up' clinics.