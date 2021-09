Play video

Two seal pups have been released in Guernsey after being nursed back to health by the GSPCA.

Joey, who was rescued in November, and India, who has been at the shelter since March, have now been given the all clear from the vet.

They were successfully released near the Fairy Ring earlier today (13 September).

India and Joey the seal pups are now back to where they belong. Both were so thin and unwell when they were rescued and have been through a lot. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

Over the last 10 years, the GSPCA has released 12 seal pups on Jethou and two on Les Écréhous.