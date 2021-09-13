A FOI request by ITV Channel has found that hundreds of items from the Jersey's Nightingale hospital still remain unused in storage.

The government confirmed that all equipment and furniture remains in Jersey and that none of the items have been sold or donated.

Some of the items include:

58 resuscitators

179 electrically operated beds

125 finger clip sensors

The hospital was decommissioned by the government in March with all structural items being returned to the hire company by July.