Large quantities of equipment from Jersey's Nightingale hospital remain in storage

What a former bed area looked like in Jersey's Nightingale hospital.
The structure of the Nightingale hospital was fully taken down in July with parts being returned to the contractors. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A FOI request by ITV Channel has found that hundreds of items from the Jersey's Nightingale hospital still remain unused in storage.

The government confirmed that all equipment and furniture remains in Jersey and that none of the items have been sold or donated.

Some of the items include:

  • 58 resuscitators

  • 179 electrically operated beds

  • 125 finger clip sensors

The hospital was decommissioned by the government in March with all structural items being returned to the hire company by July.

