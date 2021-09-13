Reminder of Jersey's services on Sexual Health Awareness Week

Islanders are being reminded about Jersey's sexual health services as part of a national awareness week.

Last year, 149 cases of chlamydia, 77 of genital warts and 41 of gonorrhoea were diagnosed in the island.

Although these figures are fairly low, regular screening is advised to help keep them this way.

To mark the week, the sexual health team will be providing free safe sex information packs, as well as raising awareness about the following services:

Confidential appointments at the Sexual Health clinics in the Hospital - this service is offered Monday to Friday on a weekly basis.

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is available for individuals at risk of being exposed to HIV and any patients can attend screening sessions.

Monitoring of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) which is currently sourced off-island.

Vaccinations against Hepatitis B and HPV continue to be available for at-risk groups.

STI screening is available free of charge at Brook for under 21s, via the free chlamydia screening programme for under 25s and privately via GPs.

Free condoms and lubricant is available at the GUM Clinic.

Screening, treatment, and follow up care from the Sexual Health team.