St Helier marina emptiest it's been for 40 years as refurbishment begins

The marina in St Helier is currently the emptiest it has been for 40 years.

Most of the vessels normally moored there have been moved to other berths, moorings and storage while a multi-million pound refurbishment takes place.

The project, which was announced last month, will see the removal and replacement of the aged guide piles and pontoons that Ports of Jersey says "have now reached the end of their serviceable life".

They were last updated in 1981.