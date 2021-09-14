Carers to get free bus travel in Jersey
Carers of those with physical and mental disabilities will soon be able travel with them for free on Jersey buses.
The existing AvanchiAccess scheme provides unlimited free travel for islanders who have a long-term disability preventing them from driving.
However, the new AvanchiAccess+ scheme extends this to their carers or companions. Application forms can be collected from Liberation Station, parish halls, doctors' surgeries and various community organisations.
The pass will then be ready to use from 1 October.
The full criteria can be found here.