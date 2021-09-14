Carers to get free bus travel in Jersey

Carers of those with physical and mental disabilities will soon be able travel with them for free on Jersey buses.

The existing AvanchiAccess scheme provides unlimited free travel for islanders who have a long-term disability preventing them from driving.

However, the new AvanchiAccess+ scheme extends this to their carers or companions. Application forms can be collected from Liberation Station, parish halls, doctors' surgeries and various community organisations.

The pass will then be ready to use from 1 October.

I am delighted that we can build on the success of the concessionary bus pass scheme which first began in 2017 and make travelling on the bus more convenient. We have worked closely with LibertyBus to implement this and I look forward to seeing the benefits it brings. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The full criteria can be found here.