Deputy Maçon delivers emotional address in Jersey States Assembly

Jersey's Deputy Jeremy Maçon has spoken out for the first time since he was arrested earlier this year.

Deputy Maçon resigned from his post as Education and Children's Minister over what were understood to be "serious allegations".

But then in August, after several months of investigations, police announced that no action would be brought.

Today, he delivered a speech in the States Assembly, addressing the situation and thanking those who have supported him.

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank my family, friends, colleagues and those in the community who stood by me during an extremely distressing period. I would specifically like to thank the Constable of St Saviour. She has unfairly suffered various attacks for supporting me publicly, and I hope she will now receive apologies. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, St. Saviour No. 1