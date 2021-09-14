Deputy Maçon delivers emotional address in Jersey States Assembly
Jersey's Deputy Jeremy Maçon has spoken out for the first time since he was arrested earlier this year.
Deputy Maçon resigned from his post as Education and Children's Minister over what were understood to be "serious allegations".
But then in August, after several months of investigations, police announced that no action would be brought.
Today, he delivered a speech in the States Assembly, addressing the situation and thanking those who have supported him.