Jersey road closed due to fire training exercise

A Jersey road will be closed this evening due to a fire training exercise.

It will take place at the Fort d'Auvergne Hotel at Havre des Pas between 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

During that time, Havre des Pas Road - from the roundabout to Green Street - will not be accessible to westbound traffic.

In addition, artificial smoke will be used to simulate real fire conditions, and responders will be rescuing a number of 'casualties'.

The service is now appealing for other opportunities to carry out similar simulations.