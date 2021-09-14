Parish council internet sensation Jackie Weaver visits Guernsey

Jackie Weaver, who became an internet sensation during a parish council meeting earlier this year, is visiting Guernsey today (14 September).

Ms Weaver was the clerk of a Handforth Parish Council meeting which descended into chaos - with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the Zoom call.

Once the clip was posted on Twitter, it received millions of views and likes.

Credit: Handforth Parish Council

Now, she is coming to the Channel Islands to speak about her life, the infamous meeting and her advice to women at a Women in Public Life Event.

Jackie is also about to publish her first book, and will be signing copies at the event.