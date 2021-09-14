Parish council internet sensation Jackie Weaver visits Guernsey
Jackie Weaver, who became an internet sensation during a parish council meeting earlier this year, is visiting Guernsey today (14 September).
Ms Weaver was the clerk of a Handforth Parish Council meeting which descended into chaos - with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the Zoom call.
Once the clip was posted on Twitter, it received millions of views and likes.
Now, she is coming to the Channel Islands to speak about her life, the infamous meeting and her advice to women at a Women in Public Life Event.
Jackie is also about to publish her first book, and will be signing copies at the event.