Alderney's President says there is a "profound sense of sadness" in the island after two people died in hospital with Covid-19.

The States of Guernsey announced the news last night alongside the rest of its coronavirus figures.

We're a very small community, we support each other, so to lose two of our valued residents really hits hard. On behalf of the whole community, we send our sympathies to the families and friends of those patients who lost their lives to this insidious virus. William Tate, President of Alderney

There are currently 128 active cases - five of those are in hospital.