Warning after islanders lose £50,000 through phone scam

Islanders are being warned about a phone scam, after 20 Channel Island customers lost £50,000 between them.

Police say it involves a caller, using the alias 'Valerie', impersonating the bank and asking for personal details - including security questions, passwords and pins.

They then use these details to access the account and take money, sometimes waiting up to 50 days later to do this.

Anyone who has experienced something like this in the last few months is asked to report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.