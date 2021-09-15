First crowdfunding website launches to support Jersey entrepreneurs
Jersey's first crowdfunding platform hopes its website will help put local entrepreneurs "back on a level-playing field".
Springboard.je allows start-up businesses to ask for up to £50,000 to fund new projects and products.
They can offer rewards to people who support their campaign, just like schemes already available in the UK.
Entrepreneurs looking for more funding can pitch their ideas to experienced investors in return for shares in their business.
The initiative has been developed by Digital Jersey, along with a number of local partners.
People who want to take part by supporting or setting up their own crowdfunding campaigns can register on springboard.je.