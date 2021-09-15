First crowdfunding website launches to support Jersey entrepreneurs

Jersey's first crowdfunding platform hopes its website will help put local entrepreneurs "back on a level-playing field".

Springboard.je allows start-up businesses to ask for up to £50,000 to fund new projects and products.

They can offer rewards to people who support their campaign, just like schemes already available in the UK.

Entrepreneurs looking for more funding can pitch their ideas to experienced investors in return for shares in their business.

The initiative has been developed by Digital Jersey, along with a number of local partners.

This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Jersey. Local entrepreneurs have struggled to find funding routes for their start-ups, businesses that we hope will go on to employ local people and provide revenue to the island ... This puts Jersey entrepreneurs back on a level-playing field with those in the UK and elsewhere, who have had this facility for many years. Tony Moretta, Digital Jersey's Chief Executive

People who want to take part by supporting or setting up their own crowdfunding campaigns can register on springboard.je.