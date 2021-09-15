Jersey's Chief Minister has paid tribute to the island's former planning minister and long-serving Deputy Robert Duhamel who has died. Mr. Duhamel, who was 66, passed away on Tuesday 14 September in the General Hospital after a short illness. He represented St Saviour No.1 for 21 years and served as Jersey's Planning and Environment Minister between 2011 and 2014. Senator John Le Fondré said he was "deeply saddened" by the news, and that Mr. Duhamel was a "creative thinker with strongly held values, never afraid to stand up for what he believed in".

Rob was a longstanding voice in our local community, serving in the States Assembly for more than two decades, and continued to contribute to public debate via his regular column in the JEP. As a Minister he was a creative thinker with strongly held values, never afraid to stand up for what he believed in. He was a passionate voice for the environment, his Parish of St Saviour and for our island. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister