Jersey's Chief Minister pays tribute to former planning minister Robert Duhamel who has died
Jersey's Chief Minister has paid tribute to the island's former planning minister and long-serving Deputy Robert Duhamel who has died. Mr. Duhamel, who was 66, passed away on Tuesday 14 September in the General Hospital after a short illness. He represented St Saviour No.1 for 21 years and served as Jersey's Planning and Environment Minister between 2011 and 2014. Senator John Le Fondré said he was "deeply saddened" by the news, and that Mr. Duhamel was a "creative thinker with strongly held values, never afraid to stand up for what he believed in".