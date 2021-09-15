Guernsey's new Director of Education starts role as island overhauls secondary education
Starting any new job can be daunting - but Guernsey's new Director of Education has a particularly challenging role.Nick Hynes is starting in the middle of a pandemic and overseeing a radical overhaul of the island's secondary school education, as well as handling the day to day needs of ALL the island's school children.
Mr Hynes started the role just days before the States finally approved the controversial overhaul of the island's secondary school system.
As part of those plans, La Mare de Carteret secondary school is set to close.
He is sensitive to the complexity of the task ahead, having worked for the department for more than a decade, and has children in the system.