Starting any new job can be daunting - but Guernsey's new Director of Education has a particularly challenging role.Nick Hynes is starting in the middle of a pandemic and overseeing a radical overhaul of the island's secondary school education, as well as handling the day to day needs of ALL the island's school children.

I think the focus of that is going to be ensuring that everyone who is responsible for delivering that from our education systems internally to our education leaders, the teachers within schools are able to work together collectively to ensure that by doing that we are delivering those best outcomes for children and young people irrespectively of whatever model was chosen. Nick Hynes

Mr Hynes started the role just days before the States finally approved the controversial overhaul of the island's secondary school system.

As part of those plans, La Mare de Carteret secondary school is set to close.

I think the current timeframe is looking at 2024- 2025 and certainly what is going to be really key is about supporting teachers through that process. Nick Hynes

He is sensitive to the complexity of the task ahead, having worked for the department for more than a decade, and has children in the system.