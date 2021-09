The Real Housewives' of Jersey's Tessa Hartmann says checking your boobs should be 'like washing your hair'.

Her comments follow the death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer a year earlier.

I was so sad to hear about Sarah’s untimely passing. For anyone who has been on the breast cancer journey it hits you like a knife in the stomach when you hear that someone didn’t make it, especially someone so young, vivacious and full of life. Unfortunately cancer doesn’t discriminate and it’s very cruel. Tessa Hartmann, The Real Housewives of Jersey

Tessa received her own diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer three years ago.

I found an unusual lump in my breast in the shower. I went to see my GP immediately and he sent me to see a wonderful consultant. He did an ultrasound and then explained that I would need an x-ray and biopsy. I think I knew then what was ahead. I had a mastectomy and reconstruction and then a further op to remove lymph nodes under my arm as it had spread. Then I had six months of chemotherapy. Tessa Hartmann, The Real Housewives of Jersey

Following her own experience and the recent news, Tessa's urging everyone to self-examine, and seek help immediately if they find anything unusual.

Sarah shared the fact that she put off going to see her GP and that by the time it was discovered it had metastasized. So in many respects this should be a lesson - do not put it off. Early detection can be a life saver. There is no place for fear here - action is the only route because action gives you options and treatment paths. Action can save your life. Tessa Hartmann, The Real Housewives of Jersey

