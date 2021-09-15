Jersey Reds fixtures for September and October
Jersey Reds has announced its fixtures for the next five weeks.
Sat 18 Sep
Royals v Jersey Reds Athletic (Friendly) Grainville at 2.00
London Scottish v Jersey Reds (Championship) Richmond Athletic Association at 2.15
Sat 25 Sep
Jersey Reds v Bedford Blues (Championship) St Peter at 2.30
Sat 2 Oct
Super Vets 10’s (Group Games and Finals) St Peter at 10.15 to 18.00
East Grinstead II v Royals (Sussex 3 Central) East Grinstead Rugby Football Club
Sun 3 Oct
Super Vets 10’s (invitational game) St Peter at 1.30
Sat 9 Oct
Seaford Ladies v Jersey Reds Women (NC2 South East, South) Seaford Rugby Football Club at 12.45
Jersey Reds Athletic v Bishop’s Stortford Blues (Raging Bull Shield) - St Peter
Doncaster Knights v Jersey Reds (Championship) Doncaster Rugby Football Club at 2.30pm
Sun 16 Oct
Jersey Reds Athletic v Esher Cardinals (Raging Bull Shield) St Peter at b2.00
Uckfield II v Royals (Sussex 3 Central) Uckfield Rugby Football Club