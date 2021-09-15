Jersey Reds has announced its fixtures for the next five weeks.

Sat 18 Sep

Royals v Jersey Reds Athletic (Friendly) Grainville at 2.00

London Scottish v Jersey Reds (Championship) Richmond Athletic Association at 2.15

Sat 25 Sep

Jersey Reds v Bedford Blues (Championship) St Peter at 2.30

Sat 2 Oct

Super Vets 10’s (Group Games and Finals) St Peter at 10.15 to 18.00

East Grinstead II v Royals (Sussex 3 Central) East Grinstead Rugby Football Club

Sun 3 Oct

Super Vets 10’s (invitational game) St Peter at 1.30

Sat 9 Oct

Seaford Ladies v Jersey Reds Women (NC2 South East, South) Seaford Rugby Football Club at 12.45

Jersey Reds Athletic v Bishop’s Stortford Blues (Raging Bull Shield) - St Peter

Doncaster Knights v Jersey Reds (Championship) Doncaster Rugby Football Club at 2.30pm

Sun 16 Oct

Jersey Reds Athletic v Esher Cardinals (Raging Bull Shield) St Peter at b2.00

Uckfield II v Royals (Sussex 3 Central) Uckfield Rugby Football Club