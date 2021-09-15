Jersey to reveal winter Covid-19 plans within weeks
A Covid-19 winter strategy will be published next month, Deputy Richard Renouf has announced.
The Minister for Health and Community Services explained ministers will "provide details of how Islanders should continue to exercise care and minimise risk as we approach autumn".
He added winter strategy details will be published next month.
Deputy Renouf also praised the "hugely successful" vaccination programme on the island which has so far seen 87% of over 18s receive one jab.
Meanwhile 84% of this group have had both doses.
Officers and ministers are meeting this week with details on vaccinations for people at risk to be announced later on this week.