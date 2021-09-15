First woman appointed as Jersey's top civil servant

For the first time Jersey has appointed a woman as its most senior civil servant.

The Chief Minister confirmed the news after a proposed delay in the recruitment of the government's Chief Executive was withdrawn in the States' Assembly.

Jersey's Audit Office had recommended a review of the original recruitment process and politicians wanted the appointment to be made after the next election.

However, they were told this recruitment process could not be stopped.

Paul Martin is currently in the role on an interim basis after Charlie Parker left in controversy with a £500,000 payout.

The State Employment Board, who oversaw the appointment and headed up by the Chief Minister, were criticised after the recommended review never materialised.

John Le Fondre announced last week a new CEO had been selected and has confirmed it will be the island's first female in the role.

It is rumoured to be Belfast City Council executive Suzanne Wylie.