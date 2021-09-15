Scrutiny panel chair calls for rethink of Jersey's tax reforms

The Chair of Jersey's Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel has called for a rethink of the island's tax reforms.

Senator Kristina Moore believes plans that could see married couples taxed individually from next year are unfair.

Currently, married couples and civil partners are assessed together for tax, meaning the man - or the older person in a same-sex marriage or civil partnership - is legally responsible for the couple's tax affairs.

Senator Moore wants the Treasury Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel, to reassess the proposals, as she says some higher-income couples may be better off, which could cost the Treasury £4 million per year in lost taxes.

Essentially I think the only way forward is for her to withdraw it and to come up with something that's sensible and covers all of the bands, is not a phased approach and actually removes the unfairness in the proposals that she's bringing forward. Senator Kristina Moore, Chair of Jersey's Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel

Senator Moore is also frustrated by the consultation process which she says was "shorter than one would normally be" and over the summer "when people generally aren't paying attention".

The plans are expected to be debated in the States today (15 September).