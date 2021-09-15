Wildlife expert Nick Baker to join Guernsey's Bio Blitz

Wildlife expert Nick Baker will join Guernsey schoolchildren to take part in the island's BioBlitz today (15 September).

He will help students from Vale Primary and La Houguette School analyse Lihou headland.

It will be the second event this year and aims to record as many different species as possible in one day.

The BioBlitz also hopes to help young people gain a better understanding of Guernsey's nature.

It is hosted by the Biodiversity Partnership, Guernsey Biological Records Centre, La Société Guernesiaise and the Pollinator Project.