Abandoned cars finally towed away from Saltpans Road in Guernsey
The Douzaine and Constable of St Sampson in Guernsey have finally been allowed to tow away seven abandoned cars on Saltpans road after a long battle.
The vehicles, some with English and Jersey number plates, have been an eyesore since 2014 and a danger to other road users.
The parish had to track the landowner and get permission to trace the car owners but due to data protection laws, it has taken more than three years.
Thanks to two local firms, the vehicles were towed away today and will be replaced by concrete boulders to prevent further fly-tipping.
Guernsey's 'End of Life Vehicle Scheme' means you can have vehicles taken away and recycled for £30.
The Douzaine is calling on the States to make it easier to trace abandoned car owners and put the onus on catching those who dump them in the first place.