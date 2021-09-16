Award winning poet to judge this years Guernsey International Poetry competition

A award winning UK poet will judge this years Guernsey International Poetry competition.

Michael Symmons Roberts, is a Professor of poetry at Manchester Metropolitan University and is described as 'a religious poet for a secular age'.

He has won several awards including the Forward Prize, the Costa Poetry Prize and the Whitbread Poetry Award.

Poems are limited to 14 lines emphasising the need for the language to be clear and concise.

We have seen this competition grow from strength to strength, and its continuing success demonstrates the appetite there is for people to express themselves with skill in poetry. Long may it continue. Boley Smilie, Guernsey Post and sponsors of the competition

The competition which runs annually is open to entrants from around the world and for all ages.

It is divided into three classes, Open, Channel Islands and Young Poet.

A specific focus has been put on attracting young and local poets of secondary school age.

The competition closes on 15 Feburary 2022 with the winners announced at the Guernsey Literary Festival in June 2022.