Calls for a environment regulator as international conference begins in Jersey
A international environment conference is being held in Jersey over the next two days (16 and 17 September) to discuss some of the biggest environmental threats.
Earth Project Jersey and SOS Jersey will present at the conference which starts from 1pm at the Pomme d'Or Hotel in St Helier.
The conference will discuss issues such as whether there is need for an independent environment regulation and whether it is the right time to have an international environmental law court.