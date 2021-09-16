Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall

The mother of a Jersey teenager removed from school because of his Tourette's Syndrome says more should have been done earlier to keep him in education. 14-year-old Odin is currently off school and has been in and out of education over the last year since his medication has stopped working properly.

The combination of his Tourette's Syndrome, along with autism and ADHD, can at times cause him to have fits and leave him unable to move.

The family is now waiting for a Record of Needs to be prepared so that Odin can apply to an ARC school for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

His mother believes poor communication between the school and Child and Adolescent Mental Health services caused unnecessarily delays which meant Odin has missed out on his education.

If things had moved forward faster and people had been more responsive and there was more stuff in place already and specialists in Jersey, particularly for Tourette's Syndrome, that better support could have been put around my son, there could have been prevention and he might not be where he is now, worrying whether he'll ever be able to catch up. Mandy Mansell, Odin's mother

Since his diagnosis Mandy says she has felt a distinct lack of practical and emotional support from State services.

She has resorted to her own research to find alternative therapies, and has found improvements in his condition through playing music and limiting his exposure to direct light.

A just giving page has raised over £7,000 for Odin's dog and the family are now looking for a specialist trainer.

The family have now successfully fundraised for a therapy dog which they believe will help Odin to control his ticks.

Dogs can smell the dopamine which is what's released in the brain and there's too much dopamine in the brain. And the dog smells it and can then smell an attack coming on, so the dog can warn Odin. The dog can keep him safer. Mandy Mansell, Odin's mother

A spokesperson for the Government of Jersey says there is considerable support available to families.

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health services does provide information to help young people and their families understand and respond to the condition. Young people can also access a form of cognitive behavior therapy and in some severe cases we can offer medication. Government of Jersey spokesperson

Mandy believes more support should be available to help young people and their families throughout the process.