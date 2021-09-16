Married couples and civil partnerships will be taxed separately from next year after States approved proposals.

The proposals will come into force from next year and will apply to anyone who arrives on the island after this, regardless of whether they are married or single.

I’m delighted that States Members overwhelmingly supported my plans for the move to Independent Taxation. The approval of this first phase means we can go ahead and introduce Independent Taxation for some groups from next year. It also means that all couples in marriages and civil partnerships can choose next year, to be independently taxed from January 2023, if they want to. Deputy Susie Pinel, Minister for Treasury and Resources

But the States Scrutiny Panel has argued that some lower earners would be worse off under the new proposals. The Treasury has proposed a compensation scheme but this is going to cost the government approximately £4 million a year.

671 married couples and civil partnership who elected for separate assessments for the 2020 tax year will have the option to take part in a pilot group and move to independent taxation for the 2022 tax year.

They will receive a letter asking them whether they are committing to moving towards independent taxation by Friday 29 October. The pilot will gather feedback on the process so improvements can be made ahead of the new system being used for all eligible couples in 2023.

Households will receive a leaflet through the post on Monday 20 September, which will have all the key information.

The government will be holding a series of events throughout October and November online and those who do not use the internet can get information from the library, Citizen's Advice and Parish Halls.

More details can be found here.