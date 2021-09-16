Guernsey goat sculptures auctioned off for charity

A herd of goat sculptures will go under the hammer in Guernsey this evening (16 September).

Painted by local artists, groups and schools, the 52 life-size models have been on display across the island this summer.

They will now be auctioned off at St Pierre Park Hotel from 6:30pm to raise money for local charities.

Islanders not attending the event can see the goats together for a final time as they go on public display between 12pm and 4pm in front of the lake at St Pierre Park.

The goats will be auctioned off to raise money for charity after entertaining islanders across Guernsey this summer. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Money raised from the auction will be split between Autism Guernsey and the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project (GALP).

A similar auction of 40 gorilla sculptures in Jersey raised over £1.1 million for the island's zoo in 2019.