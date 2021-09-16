Guernsey woman encouraging Channel Islanders to be checked for breast cancer

A Guernsey cancer survivor is encouraging women to go for a check-up if they're worried about breast cancer.

Melanie King spoke to ITV in the hope that it would encourage others to speak up and seek help if they feel something is wrong.

It comes as Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding recently died of breast cancer at the age of 39.

Play video

Melanie King explains her experience of having breast cancer

Experts and former patients say symptoms can be easily confused with others things and it's important to see a doctor about unusual changes.

Currently, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.

one in nine Women diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime

Play video

Dr Tom Fysh explains the commonality of Cancer and the affect it could have on younger women

Health professionals say that lumps are not the only sign of breast cancer and it's important to be aware of the signs as early detection is the key to successful treatment.

More information can be found here.