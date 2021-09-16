More palliative care support needed in Jersey, says Citizens' Jury

Credit ITV Channel TV
The Citizens' Jury is made up of 23 Jersey residents, selected at random to broadly represent the island's population. Credit: ITV Channel TV

More palliative care support is in needed in Jersey, according to a Citizens' Jury.

The group - made up of 23 randomly selected islanders - voted overwhelming in favour of legalising assisted dying in June.

Members both for and against assisted dying said that the palliative care sector needed to be prioritised.

They are also calling on States members to put aside their personal beliefs and listen to the people.

A member against assisted dying being legalised in Jersey believes there should be a change in the law and attitudes so that families of loved ones who travel abroad for end-of-life care do not face backlash when returning to the island.

The panel spent nearly 25 hours between March and May this year listening to and questioning evidence before the final vote.

Their full report has now been released and the findings are expected to be debated by the States Assembly later this year.