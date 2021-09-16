More palliative care support needed in Jersey, says Citizens' Jury

More palliative care support is in needed in Jersey, according to a Citizens' Jury.

The group - made up of 23 randomly selected islanders - voted overwhelming in favour of legalising assisted dying in June.

Members both for and against assisted dying said that the palliative care sector needed to be prioritised.

They are also calling on States members to put aside their personal beliefs and listen to the people.

A member against assisted dying being legalised in Jersey believes there should be a change in the law and attitudes so that families of loved ones who travel abroad for end-of-life care do not face backlash when returning to the island.

Jersey is a place where many come to retire and die with dignity. We as an island do not need to do this directly, we just need to do what we do best. Facilitate and support islanders. Citizens' Jury member against assisted dying

The panel spent nearly 25 hours between March and May this year listening to and questioning evidence before the final vote.

For those who wish to take this course of pain relief and sedation to remain alive, they should continue to be fully supported to do so. But for those who want their pain and suffering to end, they should be given the option for their suffering to end, with them remaining in control of their destiny and as has been said throughout this process, afforded the option of dying with dignity. Citizens' Jury member for assisted dying

Their full report has now been released and the findings are expected to be debated by the States Assembly later this year.