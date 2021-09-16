Progress Party plans to overturn decision to build Jersey's hospital at Overdale
The Progress Party says it will overturn the decision to build Jersey's new hospital at Overdale if enough of its candidates are elected next year.
Led by Senator Steve Pallett, with Deputy Steve Luce as Party Secretary and former politician Eddie Noel, as Treasurer, the group says it will push for it to be refurbished or rebuilt at the existing site instead.
In a statement, released today, the party says the cost of building the hospital at Overdale will "greatly exceed the bullion-pound price tag suggested by the current government".