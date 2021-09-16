Progress Party plans to overturn decision to build Jersey's hospital at Overdale

The Progress Party says it will overturn the decision to build Jersey's new hospital at Overdale if enough of its candidates are elected next year.

Led by Senator Steve Pallett, with Deputy Steve Luce as Party Secretary and former politician Eddie Noel, as Treasurer, the group says it will push for it to be refurbished or rebuilt at the existing site instead.

Jersey needs a General Hospital that is fit for purpose and able to tend to the health requirements of islanders. What Jersey does not need is a project that will saddle our hardworking taxpayers with years of debt and increased taxation demands. The Progress Party

In a statement, released today, the party says the cost of building the hospital at Overdale will "greatly exceed the bullion-pound price tag suggested by the current government".