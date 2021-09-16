Record breaking sailor takes young Jersey cadets on tours around his boat

Play video

ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall went along to meet Alex and some of the local cadets

Sailor Alex Thomson has brought his yacht, the Hugo Boss, to Jersey for young sailors to have a look around.

Thomson is the youngest skipper to win a round-the-world yacht race and a British record holder for sailing non-stop, unassisted around the world.

He has been giving cadets from local sailing clubs an exclusive look around his yacht.

The yacht which cost almost £8 million was built specifically for him with a carbon fibre hull and special foils to help stabilise it during rough weather periods.

Alex hopes to inspire the next generation by going one step further and winning the Vandee Globe competition in the near future.