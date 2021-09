Restrictions are being relaxed further for people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Before today, if you've been infected and recovered, then you wouldn't be contact traced 28 days after testing positive.

Not only that but if you test positive at the border, it would be discounted unless you have symptoms.

Now, that's being extended to 90 days.

This update means that for 90 days after a positive test, any subsequent positive tests or identification as a direct contact can be discounted on the basis that there is very little risk of real infection and infectivity, but a very real risk of being a false positive. This approach will lower the risk of ‘inactive’ viruses leading to unnecessary disruption at the border and on island. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer for Health

This policy is in line with UK NHS policy.