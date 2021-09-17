Booster programme and 12-15 vaccines to go ahead in Jersey

Jersey's government has announced that a booster vaccination programme will begin before the winter for most at risk islanders as well as vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds being approved.

The programme plan also includes the information about how they will administer the flu vaccine programme this year.

It comes as the UK announced their winter plans earlier this week.

12 to 15 year olds

Following the advice of Chief Medical Officers in the UK, 12 to 15 year olds will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

It will be a voluntary vaccination but it will require parental consent.

The decision has been taken as it will help reduce disruption to children's education and will avoid further damage to a child's mental health in terms of being at home away from friends, school and extra activities.

It was decided that the wider impact to have the vaccine outweighed the reason not to have one.

These vaccinations will be available for islanders from Monday 27 September at Fort Regent, with a specialist area for younger people.

We know that young people are at lower clinical risk from the effects of COVID, but it is still important to protect them as much as possible, and getting vaccinated remains one of the most important ways of keeping safe. Deputy Scott Wickenden, The Minister for Children and Education

Booster Vaccine Programme

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the UK's Chief Medical Officers, Jersey's government will launch a vaccine programme for those most at risk from the virus.

This programme will begin on Monday 20 September for care home residents, islanders over 80 and all health and social care workers. The priority group covers:

Islanders living in residential care homes for older adults

All adults aged 50 years or older

All health and social care workers

All islanders aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 - including adult carers

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

It is expected that Covid-19 infections will continue to circulate in the coming months, alongside seasonal flu and other respiratory viruses, but early data from Public Health England suggests that protection provided by vaccines against Covid-19 drop gradually over time.

The doses have been recommended to be given six months after the second dose has been received so islanders who are eligible for a booster must ensure six months have passed since their second dose.

The third vaccine given will be Pfizer, regardless of what your first and second vaccine dose was.

We have followed the expert advice of the UK health authorities and the JCVI throughout our response to the pandemic, and the COVID booster programme will ensure that the protection we have provided to islanders will be maintained throughout the winter months. The booster dose should only be given six months after a second dose. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health,

Flu Vaccination Programme

The extended flu vaccination will be offered in addition to the Covid-19 booster and free of charge to individuals who are 50+ years olds and are in the at-risk flu groups.

The rollout of this programme will begin on Monday 18 October and this vaccine will be offered at Fort Regent when it arrives on island. More information will be released in the coming weeks.

This will ensure that our most vulnerable Islanders are protected from COVID-19 and will maximise protection as we approach winter. Most of these people will also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine and I hope eligible Islanders will take up this offer once the vaccine arrives in Jersey. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

The public health guidance for the autumn remains to meet people outdoors wherever possible, and to keep windows open if you're indoors. Socialise in smaller groups and maintain distance from people outside your household at gatherings.

There are practical steps that we can all take to lower our risk of catching COVID, by choosing to meet up outside or in smaller groups, maintaining physical distancing or choosing to wear a mask. We expect the rates of COVID to fluctuate as we progress through autumn. Ministers will be closely monitoring these trends but our key focus now is on hospitalisations rather than case numbers. Senator John le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The JVCI will continue to review the data with Jersey's full Covid Winter Strategy being published in October.