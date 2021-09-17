French fishermen plan protest over continuing Jersey licences dispute

French fishermen are planning to protest in Normandy tomorrow (18 September) as the Jersey licensing dispute continues.

They are unhappy about the need for tracking data that they say smaller boats cannot provide.

ITV News understands that Jersey will make an announcement about licenses on 30 September when the extended period for interim fishing arrangements is due to end.

As was the case in May this year, the Government of Jersey fully respects the rights of French fishermen to protest peacefully on the subject of fishing licences issued under the new Trade and Cooperation Agreement. We believe good progress is being made towards issuing licences to those vessels which qualify under the agreement, and expect to make an announcement in the near future. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

It comes months after a high-profile blockade of Jersey's main harbour by French fishermen in May.