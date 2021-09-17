French fishermen plan protest over continuing Jersey licences dispute

The latest protest comes months after a high-profile blockade of Jersey's main harbour by French fishermen in May. Credit: ITV Channel TV

French fishermen are planning to protest in Normandy tomorrow (18 September) as the Jersey licensing dispute continues.

They are unhappy about the need for tracking data that they say smaller boats cannot provide.

ITV News understands that Jersey will make an announcement about licenses on 30 September when the extended period for interim fishing arrangements is due to end.

Channel Islands extend interim fishing arrangements after pressure from EU
French fishing boat caught in protected waters
Jersey and Guernsey fishermen refused from landing catches in France

It comes months after a high-profile blockade of Jersey's main harbour by French fishermen in May.

French fishermen leave Jersey's main harbour