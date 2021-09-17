French fishermen plan protest over continuing Jersey licences dispute
French fishermen are planning to protest in Normandy tomorrow (18 September) as the Jersey licensing dispute continues.
They are unhappy about the need for tracking data that they say smaller boats cannot provide.
ITV News understands that Jersey will make an announcement about licenses on 30 September when the extended period for interim fishing arrangements is due to end.
It comes months after a high-profile blockade of Jersey's main harbour by French fishermen in May.