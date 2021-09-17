A plaque to remember Jersey golfer Ted Ray will be unveiled this morning (17 September).

The sign will mark his birthplace at Windsor House in Gorey Village.

It will be officially revealed in a ceremony at 11am by Helen Horton, wife of the late Jersey golfer Tommy Horton.

Grouville Constable John Le Maistre and Royal Jersey Golf Club captain Phil Bolton are also expected to attend.

Ted won the Open in 1912, followed by the US Open eight years later.

He also became the first Ryder Cup captain in 1927 and has been described as a pioneer in his sport.

The plaque was funded by Grouville Parish and the Royal Jersey Golf Club.