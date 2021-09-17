Jersey Reds begin 2021/22 Championship rugby campaign

The Jersey Reds begin their Championship rugby campaign this weekend against London Scottish away at the Athletic Ground in Richmond.

The game which kicks off at 2:15pm sees the Reds name five league debutants who were brought in over the summer, including Guy Thompson who has returned to the side after eight seasons away from Jersey.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon has named a further four debutants on the bench which include scrum half James Mitchell and back-rower Wesley Smith.

Last time the sides met at St Peter, London Scottish edged a tight win by 13 points to 10.

The Reds will be hoping for a change of fortunes this weekend as overall the Scots have won nine of the previous 15 encounters since 2012.

Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon and Captain Lewis Wynne give us an insight into the camp before the London Scottish game.

After the trip to London, the Reds will welcome Bedford Blues for the first home game season next Saturday (25 September).