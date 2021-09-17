Jersey will welcome some of the worlds best triathletes this weekend (17 and 18 September) as Elizabeth Marina hosts the latest leg of the Super League Triathlon Series.

This is the third leg of a four part series which sees the athletes travel around the world to London, Munich and Malibu.

This is the course around Elizabeth Marina area the pro athletes will follow Credit: Super League Triathlon

What is a Enduro Triathlon?

A enduro race is considered as the most brutal forms of triathlon as competitors complete three mini triathlons but if they are not within 90 seconds of the leader after each discipline they are eliminated from the race.

The quickest athletes on the swim and bike in the final triathlon circuit can use a 'shoot' which allows them to cut a corner to save time and energy.

900m Total Enduro Swim Distance

12km Total Enduro Cycle Distance

2.4km Total Enduro Run Distance

Some of the biggest names in world triathlon including British silver medalists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be competing.

British athletes Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown speak of their excitement ahead of this weekends racing

Currently, Frenchman Vincent Luis and Britain's Jessica Learmonth lead the Super League Triathlon championship with one race in Malibu to be completed after Jersey this weekend.

Ollie Taylor and Josh Lewis explains what it means to them as local athletes competing on home turf

There will be local interest as well with Jersey's Oliver Turner and Guernsey's Josh Lewis going toe-to-toe with the some of the worlds best.

The athletes will have to navigate a tight but quick course in and around St Helier.

Saturday Schedule:

9am Corporate triathlon

10:45am Pros warm up show

11:30am Championship women's race

12:50pm Championship men's race

2pm Awards ceremony

3pm Youth men

3:45pm Youth women

4:30pm Junior men

5:15pm Junior women

Sunday Schedule: