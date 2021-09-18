Islanders to share favourite photos of Jersey ahead of next year's Election

People in Jersey are being asked to take a photo of something in the island that they are proud of.

It is for a photography competition which invites Islanders to consider and express their 'island views' ahead of next year’s General Election.

Anybody over the age of 13 can share their photo of something they are proud of, or something they would like to change about the island.

So far there have been more than 100 entries from coastal shots to rural and heritage. The winner, who gets the most votes, will get the opportunity to shadow award-winning Royal Family photographer, Matt Porteous. While the runners-up will receive prizes from Fotosound Jersey and the Framing Workshop Ltd.

Jersey's Greffier of the States says the competition is a "fantastic opportunity" for islanders to channel their creativity and capture what is important to them in Jersey, while engaging in the local democratic system.

Entrants are encouraged to submit a photograph which encapsulates what they love most about Jersey, or which reflects the change they would like to see. We hope entrants will take advantage of the island’s picturesque views to express their own, and that the opportunity to vote in person in the Royal Square will generate anticipation and excitement ahead of next year’s General Election. Mark Egan, Greffier of Jersey States

Photos can be submitted until midnight on Sunday 19 September via the vote.je website.

The images will then be displayed as part of an online gallery and during Democracy Week (28 September - 8 October) they will be presented in a public exhibition in the Royal Square.

Islander can vote for their favourite image between 28 September and 1 October in the Royal Square and online.