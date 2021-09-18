It's Dragon Boat Race day in Jersey!

Play video

Hundreds of islanders in Jersey have been taking part in the annual Dragon Boat Race at Albert Pier.

The contest sees 40-foot long canoe-like boats race against each other to raise money for Jersey Hospice.

30 teams took part in the event while crowds watched on.

Since the race began in 1997 more than £700,000 has been raised for the charity.

It's been absolutely fantastic the weather has been kind to us, we've had 30 really enthusiastic teams and a great day on the water so far - and we are hoping to make a good amount of money for the patients in the beds at Jersey Hospice Care. Rachael Smith, Jersey Hospice

The boat is filled with 16 people who do the paddling, one person who sits as the helm keeping the boat on course with a giant paddle, and a drummer sits in the prow, beating out the time.

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest team and two runners up once all races are finished.