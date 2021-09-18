Japanese Pavilion in Guernsey reopened after two years

Guernsey's Japanese Pavilion has been re-opened after months of restoration work.

The island's Bailiff was on hand to officially open the building in Saumarez Park which is known affectionately as the 'Duck House'.

The Pavilion is now fully accessible to islanders and visitors. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It has been closed since 2019 over safety concerns.

The new pavilion has been built with accessibility features including handrails. It is also now wheelchair accessible.

The Rotary Club led the project to carry out the work as part of its centenary celebrations.