Alex Yee and Jess Learmonth both win in thrilling Super League Triathlon Jersey
Team GB's golden heroes Jess Learmonth and Alex Yee continued their exceptional years with victory in Jersey's Super League Triathlon race.
A noisy home crowd roared them home during two remarkable races on a thrilling day of triathlon in St Hellier.
The women's race began proceedings this morning with a competitive and controversial race.
SLT leader Jess Learmonth got out in front early on but fellow Olympic medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown was soon in hot pursuit.
With the pair having broken clear of the pack, the race momentarily descended into chaos.
Learmonth used her short chute which she had won in the early part of the race and despite having not qualified for one Taylor-Brown did the same seconds later. The 27-year-old had heard she had one through the commentators on the loud speaker, however this was wrong and in fact Learmonth had two short chutes.
Taylor-Brown was initially disqualified but later re-installed into second place after discussions with the match referee.
Despite all the shenanigans Jess Learmonth was comfortable winner for the third straight SLT race.
The men's race was quite simply one of the best Super League Triathlon has ever seen.
The Jersey faithful were not only cheering for the Olympic stars but also local boy Ollie Turner and Guernsey's Josh Lewis.
Lewis struggled right from the start and was eliminated early in the race after falling more than 90 seconds behind the leader.
Ollie Turner fared somewhat better lasting for the vast majority of the race before being eliminated late on.
The men's race was a tight contest throughout with Jonny Brownlee and Hayden Wilde leading the charge early on. 2019 winner and current SLT leader Vincent Luis started well but soon fell out of the reckoning. Olympic gold medalist Alex Yee seemed to be fighting to stay with the leading back but came into his own in the final lap before pipping Brownlee on the line.
Super League Triathlon travels to Malibu next weekend for the final race in the series.