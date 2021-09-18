Play video

Team GB's golden heroes Jess Learmonth and Alex Yee continued their exceptional years with victory in Jersey's Super League Triathlon race.

A noisy home crowd roared them home during two remarkable races on a thrilling day of triathlon in St Hellier.

Jess Learmonth celebrates winning her third successive SLT race Credit: Super League Triathlon

The women's race began proceedings this morning with a competitive and controversial race.

SLT leader Jess Learmonth got out in front early on but fellow Olympic medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown was soon in hot pursuit.

With the pair having broken clear of the pack, the race momentarily descended into chaos.

Learmonth used her short chute which she had won in the early part of the race and despite having not qualified for one Taylor-Brown did the same seconds later. The 27-year-old had heard she had one through the commentators on the loud speaker, however this was wrong and in fact Learmonth had two short chutes.

Taylor-Brown was initially disqualified but later re-installed into second place after discussions with the match referee.

Despite all the shenanigans Jess Learmonth was comfortable winner for the third straight SLT race.

I can't believe it to be honest! It just keeps happening and I'm not sure how but I had great fun and really enjoyed it. Jess Learmonth, Women's Race Winner

I saw the elimination flag and I laughed because I thought it's not for me and then they said it was and I honestly couldn't understand how that was for me. One minute they were telling me I had a short chute so I took it and then they were eliminating me. I was thinking I can't be out of the race! Georgia Taylor-Brown, Women's Race Runner Up

The men's race was quite simply one of the best Super League Triathlon has ever seen.

The Jersey faithful were not only cheering for the Olympic stars but also local boy Ollie Turner and Guernsey's Josh Lewis.

Lewis struggled right from the start and was eliminated early in the race after falling more than 90 seconds behind the leader.

It was a tough day. A really good experience as always here in Jersey but I would've liked to have got a bit more in the mix. Josh Lewis, Guernsey Triathlete

Ollie Turner fared somewhat better lasting for the vast majority of the race before being eliminated late on.

It was really tough! I knew I was swim and bike fit and going to be up there on the first two disciplines but I had to go deep on the bike and paid for it on the first run. Having said that it was a massive jump from my 2019 result so I'm happy with that Ollie Turner, Jersey Triathlete

The men's race was a tight contest throughout with Jonny Brownlee and Hayden Wilde leading the charge early on. 2019 winner and current SLT leader Vincent Luis started well but soon fell out of the reckoning. Olympic gold medalist Alex Yee seemed to be fighting to stay with the leading back but came into his own in the final lap before pipping Brownlee on the line.

I just made sure that I was close to him going into the final straight. I knew I could turn on the afterburners and luckily it was enough! I was elated at the finish line - really, really pleased. Alex Yee, Men's Race Winner

Super League Triathlon travels to Malibu next weekend for the final race in the series.