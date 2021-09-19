French fishermen protest against Jersey's new licencing deal

French fishermen gathered in Normandy this weekend to protest against the new post-Brexit licencing rules. They are unhappy about the need for tracking data that they say smaller boats cannot provide.

French MP, Bertrand Sorre, says fishermen are being asked to provide a history of fishing in Jersey waters - however he says some smaller boats are unable to do this as they are not fitted with GPS trackers.

We can't systematically provide proof. The regional fisheries committee has done a great job, that is to say, providing all the documents that it was possible to provide. Today, we really have the feeling that the Jersey and English authorities are unwilling to restore this serenity and the possibility of practicing their profession. Bertrand Sorre, MP for the 2nd constituency of La Manche

There is also concern that some fishermen will not know whether they can carry on working if paperwork is not complete by the end of the month.

Today we find ourselves in a situation of complete impasse, with a countdown underway. This means that in a few days' time, these fishermen will have no idea whether they will be able to continue their work, whether they will be able to access these fishing zones which are vital for them. Bertrand Sorre, MP for the 2nd constituency of La Manche

The group met at a beach where one of the undersea cables that supplies the Channel Islands with electricity begins.

Play video

Why is it here in Armanville? Because a 90,000 volt power cable runs from here to supply power to Jersey and so it's to show Jersey that we have been in solidarity with their energy needs and that they should also make an effort to be in solidarity with our fishermen. Noëlle Leforestier, Mayor of Pirou

ITV News understands that Jersey will make an announcement about licenses on 30 September when the extended period for interim fishing arrangements is due to end.