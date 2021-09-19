French fishermen protest against Jersey's new licencing deal

Protestors on beach in Normandy
Dozens of French fishermen gathered to protest the new post-Brexit licencing rules. Credit: ITV Channel TV

French fishermen gathered in Normandy this weekend to protest against the new post-Brexit licencing rules. They are unhappy about the need for tracking data that they say smaller boats cannot provide.

French MP, Bertrand Sorre, says fishermen are being asked to provide a history of fishing in Jersey waters - however he says some smaller boats are unable to do this as they are not fitted with GPS trackers.

There is also concern that some fishermen will not know whether they can carry on working if paperwork is not complete by the end of the month.

The group met at a beach where one of the undersea cables that supplies the Channel Islands with electricity begins.

ITV News understands that Jersey will make an announcement about licenses on 30 September when the extended period for interim fishing arrangements is due to end.

