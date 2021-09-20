Booster jabs begin in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey will be able to get their booster Covid-19 jabs from today (Monday 20 September).

The jabs will be available to care home residents, islanders aged 80 and older and all health and social care workers.

Priority groups include adults aged 50 plus and people aged 16-49 with underlying health conditions that put them at risk, including adult carers.

A booster dose should be given six months after a second dose.

Flu nasal vaccines will also be given to children from today and will be rolled out until Friday 15 October.

A single dose is gently squirted up each nostril with no injection involved.

When children get flu, their symptoms are more severe, last longer and can lead to complications. Children are also often super-spreaders of flu during the winter, so by vaccinating your child and preventing them from catching flu, you'll also help prevent the spread to vulnerable friends and family, such as grandparents Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley

To book a booster jab visit the Government website.