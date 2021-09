Play video

Children in Guernsey learn about animals with therapy dogs thanks to Paws for Support last weekend.

The charity uses dogs in the community to help people of all ages build confidence and stay safe around animals.

Paws for Support has been running for nearly five years and is much-loved institution in schools where children can read to the pet pooches.

Going on nearly five years ago we came up with the scheme, I got a collection of people together and the idea of how dogs could help people in so many different ways and the charity was born, and we've sort of expanded and expanded from there. We're now in the schools, in the hospital, in the nursing homes, we've also got our disability assistance dogs. Sarah Sarre, head trainer Paws for Support