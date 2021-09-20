A free mobile phone app has been developed in Jersey to help victims of abuse and sexual assault.

Injury Capture allows people to send photos and other material to the police, which can then be used as evidence in an investigation or prosecution.

This graphic shows how the app works for uploading and submitting evidence. Credit: Injury Capture

Jersey-based entrepreneur Simon Franc created the app to empower victims.

We all know that the best course of action is to call 999 immediately and report an attack. However, for a variety of reasons, many victims delay seeking help, and this makes prosecuting and proving a crime much harder. I wanted to make it easy to capture evidence in order to enable justice for the victim ... It empowers the most vulnerable in our society, and those who care about them. Simon Franc, Founder of Injury Capture

It was made in consultation with police forces and criminal justice experts to make sure the evidence can be used in court.

My hope is that with better quality evidence which can be retained, we will get more successful convictions, and those who might contemplate violent crimes will think again. Meanwhile, their victims will have the confidence to report the crimes knowing they have the best opportunity for justice. Simon Franc, Founder of Injury Capture

The app can be downloaded for free through the Apple and Google stores or online here.