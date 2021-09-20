A free mobile phone app has been developed in Jersey to help victims of abuse and sexual assault.
Injury Capture allows people to send photos and other material to the police, which can then be used as evidence in an investigation or prosecution.
Jersey-based entrepreneur Simon Franc created the app to empower victims.
It was made in consultation with police forces and criminal justice experts to make sure the evidence can be used in court.
The app can be downloaded for free through the Apple and Google stores or online here.