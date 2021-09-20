Free app to help abuse and sexual assault victims launched in Jersey

Credit ITV Channel TV
The app was made in consultation with police forces and criminal justice experts to make sure the evidence can be used in court. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A free mobile phone app has been developed in Jersey to help victims of abuse and sexual assault.

Injury Capture allows people to send photos and other material to the police, which can then be used as evidence in an investigation or prosecution.

This graphic shows how the app works for uploading and submitting evidence. Credit: Injury Capture

Jersey-based entrepreneur Simon Franc created the app to empower victims.

The app can be downloaded for free through the Apple and Google stores or online here.