Guernsey recycles 20% more waste than the UK

Islanders in Guernsey recycle 20% more waste than the UK.

The UK aims to recycle 50% of its waste but in Guernsey islanders recycle more than 70%.

During Recycle Week which runs from Monday 20- 26 September islanders are being encouraged to continue their good work.

Guernsey Waste recycling officer Norman-Ross said the campaign has a simple message.

The island has a great track record as far as recycling goes, and we have made even greater strides since the collection and charging arrangements were changed a couple of years ago. Whereas the UK is still aiming to get to 50%, we are currently recycling more than 70% of household waste, which is a great achievement for islanders. Guernsey Waste Recycling officer Norman-Ross

The campaign will highlight messages around recycling and climate change including facts such as the energy used to make 20 aerosols from recycled material is the same as making one from scratch.