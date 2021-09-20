The number of times children went missing from care settings in Guernsey more than trebled last year.

According to the island's latest child safeguarding report, recorded incidents rose from 46 in 2019 to 169 in 2020.

The Islands Safeguarding Children Partnership (ISCP) says the increase is down to a small number of young people who have regularly gone missing and that none were absent for a long period of time.

It has however, highlighted this as an ongoing concern and adds that multiple agencies are looking into how the issue can be addressed.

The report's Chair Sarah Elliott says the pandemic presented "unprecedented challenges", but it has also strengthened cooperation between agencies.