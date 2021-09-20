Jersey Bulls to play cup replay away from home

Jersey Bulls will lose home advantage for tomorrow's FA Cup replay against Sutton Common Rovers.

The Bulls had been hoping to host the game at Springfield following Saturday's 2-2 draw but they will now return to Ganders Green Lane tomorrow.

The club had previously arranged for Rovers to visit the island should a replay be needed, but since Saturday's result logistics have made it difficult for the trip to happen.

FA rules state that if an island club is drawn away on the mainland then any midweek replay must also be played on the mainland again (unless both clubs agree to play in the island).

Bulls are now asking for The FA to review the ruling.