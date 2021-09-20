Jersey Government confirms new CEO is Belfast Council boss Suzanne Wylie

Jersey's government has confirmed its new Chief Executive Officer is going to be Belfast City Council boss Suzanne Wylie.

She will become the Head of Public Service in February 2022 and will replace the interim CEO Paul Martin, and will be the first woman to have the job.

She has held the position of CEO of Belfast City Council since 2014 after becoming the first woman in the role.

When I arrive in Jersey, my priority will be to support the Council of Ministers with their ambitious agenda, and to focus the public service on improving the lives of those most in need and on removing any barriers to their success. I will then prepare the public service for the election and deliver for the new administration. Suzanne Wylie

There reports Mrs Wylie would take on the role in the Belfast Telegraph earlier in September.

However, the Government of Jersey has now (Monday 20 September) confirmed her appointment.

Jersey's Government has said Mrs Wylie is married with three grown-up children and two dogs and will be moving to Jersey to take up the role.

It will be a privilege to get to know more about the culture, traditions, heritage and pride which make Jersey special and, of course, doing my bit to ensure that the Government protects these. I appreciate there is much to be done to enhance life for all, both now and in the future. Suzanne Wylie