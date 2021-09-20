Masterchef winner pays special visit to Jersey students

Play video

Students at Highlands College have received a special visit from a Masterchef champion.

Culinary and hospitality students enjoyed a lesson with the 2013 winner Natalie Coleman.

The chef told them there is no better industry to work in or place to do it.

I just hope that it inspires them to go straight in and not waste time messing about with other jobs. I'm going to pop back next year because I've just fell in love with Jersey. I absolutely love it. I'm going to come back, do a bit of fishing and do a bit of cooking with the kids next year. Natalie Coleman, Chef

The chef has also designed a menu for the show A Christmas Carole: The Immersive Dining Experience which will be performed in Jersey.

On Tuesday 21 September Natalie will be hosting a tasting preview at L'Auberge du Nord.