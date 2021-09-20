Masterchef winner pays special visit to Jersey students
Students at Highlands College have received a special visit from a Masterchef champion.
Culinary and hospitality students enjoyed a lesson with the 2013 winner Natalie Coleman.
The chef told them there is no better industry to work in or place to do it.
The chef has also designed a menu for the show A Christmas Carole: The Immersive Dining Experience which will be performed in Jersey.
On Tuesday 21 September Natalie will be hosting a tasting preview at L'Auberge du Nord.